Three women beat up a Delta Air Lines security officer with his own radio

Three Long Island women were arrested yesterday for beating up a Delta Air Lines security officer at JFK airport in September, using his own radio as a weapon. The attack, in which the officer was pummeled to the ground, began after the employee wouldn't allow the "belligerent" travelers — who were "yelling and cursing" — to board their flight to Puerto Rico.

When a second employee tried to assist the officer, one of the women punched that person in the face, according to an indictment released yesterday.

Both employees ended up in the hospital.

From Daily Beast: