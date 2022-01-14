Three women beat up a Delta Air Lines security officer with his own radio

Three Long Island women were arrested yesterday for beating up a Delta Air Lines security officer at JFK airport in September, using his own radio as a weapon. The attack, in which the officer was pummeled to the ground, began after the employee wouldn't allow the "belligerent" travelers — who were "yelling and cursing" — to board their flight to Puerto Rico.
When a second employee tried to assist the officer, one of the women punched that person in the face, according to an indictment released yesterday.
Both employees ended up in the hospital.
From Daily Beast:
The women—identified as Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44—were stopped from boarding their flight after acting "belligerent, with one appearing to be visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated, and another who was refusing to properly wear her mask," the complaint states.
The three women are then accused of "yelling and cursing" at staff before repeatedly striking the security guard with his radio until he fell to the ground. "All three defendants then punched and kicked [the guard] in the face and body while [he] was on the floor," according to the document.
Two employees were hospitalized. All three women have pleaded not guilty, according to The Washington Post. They face as much as 10 years in prison if convicted.