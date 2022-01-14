This excited Anatolian Shepherd puppy takes its future job seriously as it "guides" its flock of sheep. A few of the sheep curiously check out the tiny newcomer but then politely step back in line, allowing their boss to carry on.
Watch: An adorable "puppy in training" thinks it's guiding a flock of sheep
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- anatolian shepherds
- Delightful Creatures
Beware of fraudulent QR stickers on parking meters
The City of Austin is warning drivers to avoid using QR stickers on parking pay stations because they are used by scammers to steal money from people who think they are paying for parking. From the Austin, Texas government website: Over the weekend, Austin Transportation parking enforcement officers discovered QR codes on stickers affixed to… READ THE REST
Suspiciously missing Millennium Tower documents seem suspiciously missing
Documents that could shed light on causes behind San Francisco's rapidly leaning Millennium Tower either never existed, or were already reviewed by the chief engineer Ronald Hamburger. Either way, the building, and its contractors aren't turning them over to SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin. The city now has a regulation about this sort of reporting but… READ THE REST
Three women beat up a Delta Air Lines security officer with his own radio
Three Long Island women were arrested yesterday for beating up a Delta Air Lines security officer at JFK airport in September, using his own radio as a weapon. The attack, in which the officer was pummeled to the ground, began after the officer wouldn't allow the "belligerent" travelers — who were "yelling and cursing" —… READ THE REST
Save your money with the smartest bundle in streaming
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The whole world is on the streaming wave now. Watching your favorite show is not a matter of watching one episode at a time anymore, or waiting a week at a… READ THE REST
Never rack your mind for a password again thanks to this password manager, now 62% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ever since the global pandemic hit the U.S. like a ton of bricks, everyone adjusted the way they did everything, from shopping to going to work, doing practically anything under the Sun online.… READ THE REST
Look cool while keeping warm with this graphene jacket for 50% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're right in the throes of a harsh, cold winter, and it can be a task in-and-of itself finding the right jacket to help you brave the elements. Some jackets are too… READ THE REST