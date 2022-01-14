Watch: robot designed to mimic human facial expressions

As offputting as this robot is, it is pretty good at conveying emotions of some kind or another.
My first thought was this:
Finish him, please.
MyHeritage, a company for "discovering family history" — as they describe themselves — has released "Deep Nostalgia", which uses AI to animate photos. Upload a picture, and the AI produces a gif that smiles, blinks, and moves its eyes around. It's based on tech by D-ID, and yowsa is it ever unsettling! I'm certain that…
Unreal announced its MetaHuman Creator, "a new tool that will empower anyone to create a bespoke photorealistic digital human, fully rigged and complete with hair and clothing, in a matter of minutes." The talking mouths, always the trickiest part, are a giveaway that these aren't videos of real people, but MetaHumans are a clear sign that…
