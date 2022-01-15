Do you ever feel like this Obstinate Donkey wind-up toy?

This Obstinate Donkey celluloid wind-up toy is a perfect representation of the inner conflict I experience on a day-to-day basis. I must force myself to get chores and tasks done, but the obstinate donkey in my heart just wants to stay put. These days, I often find myself running out of steam and sputtering out just like the toy. I also look down and find myself in a similar-looking clown suit, sometimes. I am the Obstinate Donkey celluloid wind-up toy incarnate!