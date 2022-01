Kenner Toys, Cincinatti, early 1977.

KENNER TOYS EXECUTIVE: George, we love the designs for the cantina band toys and the copy's fantastic. But I was wonde—

GEORGE LUCAS: Ah yes, the Jizz Wailers.

EXECUTIVE: I was wondering if we might change their name to someth—

GEORGE: No. They are Jizz Wailers.