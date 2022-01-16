I am an entirely new person after watching this looped video of two very chipper men whistling and jamming together in lederhosen. My consciousness has been permanently altered from viewing this riveting performance. Although I turned the video off, it's playing on an eternal loop in my subconscious.
Enjoy this loop of two jolly men in lederhosen playing instruments and whistling
An Oktoberfest cover of 'Straight Outta Compton'
Interestingly this song works just fine in oompah. READ THE REST
