Songs Hurt Me is an ethereal album from 1989 by artist Marnie Weber. Weber works in many mediums including collage, performance, film, sculpture, and sound installation.

Some of Weber's early performance art characters (a deer, an old woman, a manic courtesan, and a butterfly) are incorporated into the album. I'm mesmerized by the otherworldly crossover of performance art and music that exists in Songs Hurt Me.

