The periodic table in haiku

Science Magazine has this wonderful table of the elements rendered in haiku by Mary Soon Lee.

A review of the Periodic Table composed of 119 science haiku, one for each element, plus a closing haiku for element 119 (not yet synthesized). The haiku encompass astronomy, biology, chemistry, history, physics, and a bit of whimsical flair.





Magnesium

Child of aging stars,

however brightly you burn

they will not return.

Iron

Anvil, axe, nail, plow,

engine, railway, factory.

Servant, friend, partner.

Yttrium

This is not a name.

This is a spelling error.

Or a Scrabble bluff.

Read the rest here.

[H/t Steve Wiggins]

Image: Screengrab





