This multi-functional laser measurer is a toolbox must-have, and it's 20% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

What do shopping for furniture, hanging photos on the wall, and doing large-scale art projects all have in common? Aside from making you want to momentarily tear your hair out, these sometimes tricky tasks all require some sort of measuring tool, without which can make things way more complicated than necessary.

But hey, it's 2022, and with the incredible technology we have at our fingertips today, it seems foolish to rely on a dinky measuring tape to complete important tasks in and outside the house. That's why so many people are updating their toolbox with the MEAZOR, a 6-in-1 multifunctional laser measurer, capable of doing way more than just spout out numbers.

Whether you're figuring out what furniture can fit in your new living room or are knee-deep in your latest building project, the MEAZOR can be immensely helpful, as it can whip up 2-D floor plans in seconds, give precise measurements with nothing more than a roll, and serve as a laser measurer that gives accurate measurements within a span of 82 feet. And as if all that weren't enough, it can also come in handy as a bubble level, protractor, and more.

In addition to its mind-blowing measuring capabilities, the MEAZOR is built to be a reliable, long-lasting tool you'll be able to use for years to come. Not only is it designed to last with 30 days of standby time or 16 hours of running time on a single charge, but the tool also boasts a solid Bluetooth connection and tempered glass touch screen for easy control.

While this measuring tool is pretty high-tech, it's quite compact, capable of fitting right into your pocket, ready to be used at a moment's notice. But it also comes with a handy carrying case, complete with an aluminum tripod, a T-6 hex screwdriver, and more. It's no wonder this thing garnered tons of attention online, earning it nearly 300,000 in funding on Indiegogo.

Save 20% on the MEAZOR 6-in-1 Multifunction Digital Laser Measurer with Expert Accessory Kit, now just $221.99.

Prices subject to change.