Devo sweater and silver track suit from streetwear brand Slam Jam

David Pescovitz

Italian streetwear brand Slam Jam collaborated with Devo to create a small line of spudwear. Along with the Energy Dome sweater above, there's a Reverse Evolution track suit along with a couple of t-shirts and a hoodie. When a problem comes along, you must wear it.

(Hypebeast, thanks UPSO!)