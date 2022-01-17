Italian streetwear brand Slam Jam collaborated with Devo to create a small line of spudwear. Along with the Energy Dome sweater above, there's a Reverse Evolution track suit along with a couple of t-shirts and a hoodie. When a problem comes along, you must wear it.
Devo sweater and silver track suit from streetwear brand Slam Jam
Italian streetwear brand Slam Jam collaborated with Devo to create a small line of spudwear. Along with the Energy Dome sweater above, there's a Reverse Evolution track suit along with a couple of t-shirts and a hoodie. When a problem comes along, you must wear it.
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- clothing
- fashion
- music
Songs Hurt Me is an ethereal album by artist Marnie Weber
Songs Hurt Me is an ethereal album from 1989 by artist Marnie Weber. Weber works in many mediums including collage, performance, film, sculpture, and sound installation. Some of Weber's early performance art characters (a deer, an old woman, a manic courtesan, and a butterfly) are incorporated into the album. I'm mesmerized by the otherworldly crossover… READ THE REST
Elvis Costello explains how to play the guitar, philosophically
I've been a huge Elvis Costello fan since a friend of mine bought me the ultimate edition of Armed Forces for my 16th birthday. I hadn't really listened to him before that; I was a punk/ska/hardcore kid, so the Ramones were really the only band from the 70s worth caring about. But this friend —… READ THE REST
Watch REM's Michael Stipe, Brian Eno, and Stephen Colbert perform "Lean On Me"
In 2011, musician and artist Brian Eno appeared on The Colbert Report for an interview. If that wasn't enough, REM's Michael Stipe showed up to join Eno and Colbert in a rousing rendition of Bill Withers' "Lean On Me." And here's the Eno interview. READ THE REST
This Indiegogo-funded massage gun is exactly what your sore muscles are screaming for
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The New Year has come and gone, and your resolution to eat healthier and get in shape is in full effect. But with extra visits to the gym and physical activity comes sore,… READ THE REST
Set up the creative space you've always wanted with this sewing table for $199
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Once the holidays are over, organizing, renovating, and refreshing our home spaces is always a great way to kick off the new year. Why not treat yourself to that little crafting… READ THE REST
This multi-functional laser measurer is a toolbox must-have, and it's 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What do shopping for furniture, hanging photos on the wall, and doing large-scale art projects all have in common? Aside from making you want to momentarily tear your hair out, these… READ THE REST