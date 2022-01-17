Get free at-home Covid tests from Uncle Sam starting this week

Starting January 19, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available through the U.S. government website covidtests.gov.

Every home in the U.S. can soon order 4 free rapid at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests will be completely free—there are no shipping costs and you don't need to enter a credit card number.

The White House:

There will be free tests available for every household, and to promote broad access, the initial program will allow four free tests to be requested per residential address. Starting January 19th, Americans will be able to order their tests online at COVIDTests.gov, and tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

….the Administration also announced that starting January 15th, private health insurance companies will be required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests for free—and made an additional 10 million COVID-19 tests available to schools nationwide, each month.