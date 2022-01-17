Assuming you have the right roof, the right pitch, the right snow and the right broom—works every time!
How to remove snow from a roof
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- snow
- tips
The CDC warns of counterfeit N95/KN95 masks
The CDC's masks page is full of useful information about what makes a mask good at blocking germs. I'm afraid I have bad news about that unbranded box of "coffee filter" masks you got online. Counterfeit (fake) KN95 respirators. BE AWARE: About 60% KN95 respirators in the United States are counterfeit (fake) and DO NOT… READ THE REST
100 ways to "slightly improve your life without really trying"
The Guardian's "Saturday Magazine Team" offers 100 ways to slightly improve your life without really trying, perfect for those who knew not to burden themselves with New Year's resolutions or who have already blown theirs. 12. Sharpen your knives. READ THE REST
Here are all the ways to remove a zip-tie without cutting it
It's easy enough to snip a cable tie with cutters, but in some cases, you might want to remove It without cutting it. If you need to re-use the cable tie or want to avoid the risk of cutting a cable by mistake, you need to resort to a non-destructive removal method. Core 77 has… READ THE REST
This Indiegogo-funded massage gun is exactly what your sore muscles are screaming for
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The New Year has come and gone, and your resolution to eat healthier and get in shape is in full effect. But with extra visits to the gym and physical activity comes sore,… READ THE REST
Set up the creative space you've always wanted with this sewing table for $199
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Once the holidays are over, organizing, renovating, and refreshing our home spaces is always a great way to kick off the new year. Why not treat yourself to that little crafting… READ THE REST
This multi-functional laser measurer is a toolbox must-have, and it's 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What do shopping for furniture, hanging photos on the wall, and doing large-scale art projects all have in common? Aside from making you want to momentarily tear your hair out, these… READ THE REST