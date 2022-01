The volcanic eruption of the uninhabited Tongan island of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai on January 15 was so massive that you can easily see it in a satellite video of the whole earth.

YouTuber Scott Manley has a good video about the eruption, which created tsunamis and a massive soundwave blast around the world. New Zealanders 3,000 kilometers away could hear it and some claimed they heard it in Alaska.