Pink Floyd Apples and Oranges on American Bandstand 1967 (Newly Colorized)

This newly colorized version of Pink Floyd performing Apples and Oranges took close to a year to edit, and the result is absolutely dreamy. The wizard behind this stunning colorization goes by Artist on the Border on YouTube. The color greatly magnifies the psychedelia of the music. In the video, a glowing Syd Barrett stands front and center, while the band performs on the television program American Bandstand in '67. The band had just arrived in America for the first time a few days before this was recorded.

[via Dangerous Minds]