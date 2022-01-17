The Cameraman's Revenge is a stop motion animation featuring real (dead) insects from (1912)

Mark Frauenfelder

The Cameraman's Revenge (1912) is a 13-minute experimental Russian stop-motion animated short directed and written by Wladyslaw Starewicz. This animation was one-of-a-kind when it was created for its use of real dried-out insects as characters. The film includes beetles, grasshoppers, dragonflies, and other fine specimens. The bugs live like humans in a little town. They even ride bikes. At 6:02, you can see a grasshopper making a painting on a tiny little canvas. Who knew that dead bugs could be so darling?