All 15 employees quit a Noah's Bagels in California after manager was wrongly fired

Noah's Bagels in Vacaville, CA was passive-aggressive when they let their general manager go without stating a valid reason. So she packed up and left — along with her entire team of 15 other workers who all walked out on the same day.

From KCRA:

Former general manager Bre Kowalski said she received a call Friday from her district manager saying she was on suspension likely because of a customer complaint, but she said there was no customer complaint. When she got home, she told KCRA 3 she saw the final paycheck in her bank account. "I just wanted to know why I was terminated because no one said I was terminated," Kowalski explained. "They said I was suspended. They had already fired me without telling me why I was fired." A few hours later, she was told she was actually fired because of another issue that happened when she wasn't at the store. She told KCRA 3 no one has returned her calls since. Employees said this was the last straw after other issues had been building up. That's when they decided to join together and quit.

When KCRA asked for a statement from Noah's Bagels, they received this BS boilerplate response:

"We take the treatment of our team members very seriously and are looking into this matter. As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing a rewarding work experience for all our team members as we seek to provide the best possible experience for our guests."

With our nationwide shortage of employees, it sure is a stupid time to be acting like an asshole company.

One of the employees, Beonce Sarmiento, posted a 10-second video of the walk-out on TikTok (below), which has since gone viral.