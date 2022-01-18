Campbell's soup as scented candles

Candles that smell like Campbell's soup? I'm listening.

Food & Wine:

…the soup giant has teamed up with the experience-oriented retail brand Camp to release candles in two signature Campbell's scents: Chicken Noodle Soup and Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese. The former is said to offer "notes of savory chicken, cloves and buttery crackers" while the latter is billed as featuring "roasted tomato, peppercorn and gooey grilled cheese."

Design-wise, Campbell's says the look of the candles was inspired by the brand's recent stackable snowman cans (you even pull the top off like a soup can) which themselves are a tie-in to Campbell's animated "Snowbuddy" television commercial. To further hammer that connection home, once melted down, the candle contains a small "Snowbuddy" snowman figure that customers can keep after the wax is gone.