Congressman Dan Crenshaw got heckled after snapping at a girl

Bullying is the new normal for GOP politicians. Every day there is a target — whether that be school shooting survivors, Dr. Fauci, or even their own colleagues in Congress — who gets mocked, intimidated, or even violently threatened by the leaders of the Republican-turned-Trump party.

But last night the MAGA folk who bow down to these leaders drew a line. When Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R–TX) tried to bully a young girl at a Montgomery County Tea Party meeting in Texas last night, he got heckled (video below).

It started when the girl took the mic to bring up a comment Crenshaw had made about Jesus on the "leadership and discipline" Jocko Podcast (see clip of his podcast comment at bottom of post).

Quoting Crenshaw, she said, "The most important thing here is that we have important hero archetypes that we look up to. Jesus is a hero archetype, Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters too, I could name a thousand, Rosa Parks and Ronald Reagan too. End quote." The girl then said to Crenshaw, "I can't wrap my head around this."

"I'll help you," Crenshaw snapped in a menacing tone that anyone who has been bullied will recognize. "Put a period after the word Jesus and don't question my faith."

And the crowd immediately reacted:

"Wow!"

"Don't say things like that to a 10-year-old girl!"

"Whoooa!"

"You moron!"

"You're talking to a kid like that!?"

Crenshaw softened his tone but didn't back down. "Don't question my faith. You guys can ask questions about all of these things and I'll answer that but don't question my faith."

The girl didn't back down either. "I didn't question your faith. This is what you said."

The fully grown congressman continued to spar with the child, who stood her ground, until the crowd finally went into default mode, shouting, "Let's go Brandon!"

Unfortunately the person shooting the video didn't know how to work a camera, flipping it sideways halfway through. But here it is anyway:

Dan Crenshaw gets upset at a 10 year old girl at an event and gets heckled by the crowd. "Don't question my faith." pic.twitter.com/EYEXYpXKIB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 18, 2022