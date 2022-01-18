I want to play with the toys on this beach in this Aphex Twin video

I want to play with the toys on this beach in the music video for Aphex Twin's 1993 track On. The video was directed by Jarvis Cocker of the band Pulp. Through stop-motion technology, a bunch of seemingly random things such as a giant ear, a pair of scissors, sculptures, toys, and a scuba diver, come together to frolic around on the shore. I love the way that stop-motion can bring inanimate objects to life like this. Apart from these fanatstic visuals, "On" always puts my mind in a good place with it's hypnotic sound.