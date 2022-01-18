Illuminate your meetings and chats with 70% off these ring lights

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Nothing shines a light, so to speak, on a poor work-from-home setup quite like being the dimmest silhouette in a jam-packed Zoom meeting. More than ever before, being able to properly light yourself on-camera, from home, can boost your career and personal conversations alike.

The Aduro U-Stream Junior Dual Ring Lights with Universal Clip, currently 70% off for $26.99, are versatile, sleek, and modern. They can illuminate you the right way in a one-on-one meeting with your boss, a new client, or just a FaceTime with your cousin from the East Coast.

The Aduro ring lights have three lighting modes (warm, warm yellow, and warm white) and 10 brightness levels. With these, you can make a dark room look well-lit or an overly bright room manageable. Online reviews tell the story of these products' quality, as Aduro has an average 4.4 out of 5 stars rating on nearly 2,500 Amazon reviews:

"This (item) is amazing for all those Zoom and (Teams) meetings. If you want to look professional on camera, this is the way to go," one five-star reviewer wrote. "The three light settings are perfect for finding the most flattering light for you. I even found it helped reduce the appearance of my dark circles under my eyes!"

Besides the lighting, the device comes with a secure phone holder and 24" flexible "gooseneck" to find the ideal angle for virtual meetings, webinars, and conferences. Not only will you look your best, but you won't have to worry about the proverbial bad Zoom angle that cuts off your forehead. Just one of the many things we've had to worry about while working from home the past couple of years.

Yes, the gooseneck will help you take the best selfies of your life, too. Your career and your Instagram clout both get a boost! Finally, these ring lights are remote control operated (both for on-and-off accessibility and lighting) and are powered by USB with the capacity to connect to laptops or other charging sources.

Right now, you can purchase the Aduro U-Stream Junior Dual Ring Lights with Universal Clip, on sale now for $26.99.

Prices subject to change.