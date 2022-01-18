Man awarded $9.4 million after Cracker Barrel served him a refreshing glass of harsh chemicals

A man who was having lunch Cracker Barrel in Tennessee was served what he thought was a refreshing glass of water. But when he took a sip he immediately felt his mouth and throat burn. He'd accidentally beed served a glass of Eco-San — a corrosive chemical used to clean kitchens.

Eight years later, it took only 30 minutes for a jury to award the man — who is still suffering with permanent injuries — $9.4 million. But rather than humbly accept the verdict, the old-timey "country store," Cracker Barrel, is none too pleased, saying, "we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury's award in this case," according to CNN.

