Man awarded $9.4 million after Cracker Barrel served him a refreshing glass of harsh chemicals

A man who was having lunch Cracker Barrel in Tennessee was served what he thought was a refreshing glass of water. But when he took a sip he immediately felt his mouth and throat burn. He'd accidentally beed served a glass of Eco-San — a corrosive chemical used to clean kitchens.
Eight years later, it took only 30 minutes for a jury to award the man — who is still suffering with permanent injuries — $9.4 million. But rather than humbly accept the verdict, the old-timey "country store," Cracker Barrel, is none too pleased, saying, "we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury's award in this case," according to CNN.
From CNN:
Cracker Barrel said it was "disappointed" with the award.
"While we have great respect for the legal process, we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury's award in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago," Cracker Barrel Media Relations said in a statement emailed to CNN.
"Although we are considering our options with respect to this verdict, we are glad this matter is behind us so we can better focus on caring for our guests and employees around the country," the statement said.
Cronnon was having lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Marion County in April 2014 when he took a sip of what he believed to be water, "only to immediately realize that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth and esophagus," according to court documents obtained by CNN.
It was later discovered Cronnon had been served the chemical Eco-San, which was being used as a cleaner in the kitchen area, according to court documents.
Eco-San, described as a corrosive chemical in the lawsuit, caused permanent and serious internal physical injury to Cronnon, the complaint said.
Cronnon is still suffering from symptoms, including injuries to his mouth and esophagus, Greer said, which have incurred and will continue to incur medical expenses.