Man who betrayed Anne Frank to Nazis was likely Jewish "leader" Arnold van den Bergh

Anne Frank, the young Jewish girl whose diaries illustrated life in hiding in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam, was probably betrayed by Arnold van den Bergh, a local Jewish "leader" who might have given up her family to save his own.

"When van den Bergh lost all his series of protections exempting him from having to go to the camps, he had to provide something valuable to the Nazis that he's had contact with to let him and his wife at that time stay safe," former FBI agent Vince Pankoke told CBS 60 Minutes. The team said it had struggled with the revelation that another Jewish person was probably the betrayer. But it also found evidence suggesting Otto Frank, Anne's father, may himself have known that and kept it secret.

CBS leaves the revelation until the end and the episode is a good example of when journalists and researchers convince themselves that they are the real story.

The conclusion is tentative; other candidates include Nelly Voskuijl.