In this footage, a tardigrade moseys about in a patch of moss. The tiny beastie was reportedly found like so — "my preschooler and I found this Tardigrade in moss growing inside her school-bus" — but there's no further info on the video embed or the Reddit posting.
Meet Princess Danger, a tardigrade named by a preschooler
Astonishing videos of a microscopic tardigrade going for a walk
Tardigrades, aka "water bears," are .02-inch-long animals that live throughout Earth's biospheres, from below solid Antarctic ice to deep ocean trenches and rainforests. Most animals of that size are legless and wiggle and slither to get around. Not tardigrades though. New research by Rockefeller University scientist Jasmine Nirody and colleagues reveals the physics of how… READ THE REST
Tardigrades can survive being shot out of guns at up to 2,000 mph
The adorable, microscopic, crystal-pooping, nigh-invulnerable water bears known as tardigrades have another wonderful superlative to add their resume: living bullets. According to a new study from the journal of Astrobiology, scientists loaded tardigrades into canisters and shot them out of gas-powered guns at extreme velocities to see how they fared. Which is how you get… READ THE REST
How to catch tardigrades
I tweeted Miss Cellania's awesome post about how tardigrades poop crystals — possibly the best thing I've yet learned in 2021 — and was talking about it on Twitter with Randy Shulman, when he asked an interesting question … While poking around online to figure that out, I ran across this terrific story in Wired… READ THE REST
