Megachurch pastor sorry for rubbing spit all over man's face during sermon

Tulsa, Oklahoma megachurch pastor Mike Todd apologized after the above video went viral depicting him spitting in his hand and rubbing it on a man's face during a sermon.

"Receiving vision from God might get nasty," he told his congregants.

After he does the deed, the audience is audibly shocked, prompting Todd to say, "How you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle."

Turns out the man who got the spit bath was Todd's brother, but still.

From Yahoo! News: