Mr. Noseybonk was the children's televison character from your nightmares

Mr. Noseybonk was a creepy character who solved puzzles in a British show called Jigsaw from 1979-1984. Mr. Noseybonk was mute, always up to mischief, and had a giant, bulbous nose protruding from his ever-grinning, nightmarish face. I wouldn't be surprised if he was the culprit for many children's night terrors in the '80s. In this clip from Jigsaw, Mr Noseybonk spends some time in the garden. He plants some seeds which, to his delight, sprout into more giant noses.
