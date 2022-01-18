Neo-Nazi mass murderer Anders Breivik hopes for parole after 10 years

Anders Breivik killed 77 people, mostly youngsters shot dead at a summer camp, in a 2011 terror attack—a crime for which the neo-Nazi was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment. After 10, he's getting his first parole hearing.

The far right terrorist has shown no remorse since slaying 77 people in a bomb and gun massacre in 2011, and families of victims and survivors fear he will grandstand his extreme views during the hearing, which experts say is unlikely to deliver him an early release. Randi Rosenqvist, the psychiatrist who has followed up Breivik since his 2012 jailing, says "I can say that I do not detect great changes in Breivik's functioning," since his criminal trial when he bragged about the scale of his slaughter, or his 2016 human rights case, when he raised his hand in a Nazi salute.

Commentators say not to worry about the 21-year sentence, either: it's the maximum sentence in Norway and can (and likely will) be extended when the time comes.