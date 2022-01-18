People line up to worship three-eyed calf

This cute-as-a-button three-eyed calf, born on January 13 in Chhattisgarh, India, is attracting flocks of humans who want to worship it. Not only does the beautiful baby bovine have the same number of eyes as Steven Universe fan-favorite Garnet, the rascally ruminant also sports four nostrils. (I don't think Garnet has nostrils, as Crystal Gems don't breathe.)

From NDTV: "As the word spread, a large number of people are queuing up at the farmer's house to worship the calf calling it an 'incarnation of God.'"