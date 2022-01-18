These food ingredients make your mouth feel numb, shocked, or buzzed with a vibrator

Certain plant-based ingredients contain compounds that make your mouth feel numb or buzzy when you eat them.

Sichuan (or Szechuan) pepper husks contain a compound called sanshool thay "makes it feel like there's a continuous tactile stimulation while you're eating it, which accounts for that buzzing sensation many people report," according to Dennis Lee's article in The Takeout.

There's also cloves, which contain a nartural anesthetic called eugenol, which is why some people use clove oil for a toothache (and why clove cigarettes are such smooth smokes).

The author also describes his experience with a small yellow flower called a buzz button, which contains spilanthol: