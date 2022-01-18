These food ingredients make your mouth feel numb, shocked, or buzzed with a vibrator

Mark Frauenfelder
Sichuan peppers NinaM/shutterstock.com

Certain plant-based ingredients contain compounds that make your mouth feel numb or buzzy when you eat them.

Sichuan (or Szechuan) pepper husks contain a compound called sanshool thay "makes it feel like there's a continuous tactile stimulation while you're eating it, which accounts for that buzzing sensation many people report," according to Dennis Lee's article in The Takeout.

There's also cloves, which contain a nartural anesthetic called eugenol, which is why some people use clove oil for a toothache (and why clove cigarettes are such smooth smokes).

The author also describes his experience with a small yellow flower called a buzz button, which contains spilanthol:

A long time ago I had the opportunity to try an ingredient called a buzz button during a fine dining meal. It was a small yellow flower bud perched on top of the dish, and after I chewed it up (it had a grassy, herbaceous flavor), my entire mouth felt like it was being electrified with one continuous shock. I'd never had anything like it.

Due to its numbing properties, spilanthol has been used for toothaches. It's extracted from buzz buttons and turned into a concentrate called jambu oleoresin, which is used for flavoring and for therapeutic purposes. The National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health of Canada has a pretty interesting paper on buzz buttons covering its uses.