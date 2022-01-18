This Psychedelic Brim Coffee commercial will make you wonder what was really in these folks' cups

Popkin

This Psychedelic Brim Coffee Commercial features people sipping on Brim decaffeinated coffee with psychedelic patterns and designs coming out of their noggins. The commercial credits the flavor for the psychedelic effect. Although Brim was just being hip to the times with this commercial, I'm sure that many people in the 60s would have loved to drink a cup of coffee that has these tricks up its sleeve.