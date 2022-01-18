Watch a plane land at the "world's most dangerous airport"

Built in 1964 under the direction of pioneering Mount Everest mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, the Lukla Airport (aka Tenzing-Hillary Airport) in Nepal is considered "the most dangerous airport in the world." Below, a video of a plane landing there and the cockpit view from another landing. From Wikipedia:

Arriving and departing aircraft must use a single runway[…] There is a low prospect of a successful go-around on short final approach due to the terrain. There is high terrain immediately beyond the northern end of the runway and a steeply angled drop at the southern end of the runway into the valley below.

Due to the difficulties of successfully landing at the airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal sets high standards, according to which only experienced pilots, who have completed at least 100 short-takeoff-and-landing (STOL) missions, have over one year of STOL experience in Nepal, and have completed ten flights into Lukla with a certified instructor pilot, are allowed to land at the airport.