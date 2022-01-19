A folk singer who wanted to acquire 'natural immunity' is now dead of COVID-19

Hana Horka, a 57-year-old folk singer from the Czech Republic has died of COVID-19. Horka did not want to be vaccinated, but did want the benefits of immunity and hoped to enjoy fewer restrictions once she recovered from the disease saying "Now there will be theatre, sauna, a concert" just two days before giving up the ghost.

BBC:

Although she was unvaccinated, Jan Rek stressed that his mother did not believe in some of the more bizarre conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines.

"Her philosophy was that she was more OK with the idea of catching Covid than getting vaccinated. Not that we would get microchipped or anything like that," he said.

There was no point in trying to discuss the issue with her as it would just get too emotional, he added. Instead, he hoped that by telling his story he could convince others to get vaccinated.

"If you have living examples from real life, it's more powerful than just graphs and numbers. You can't really sympathise with numbers."