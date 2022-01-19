Emergency statewide phone alert seeking the Joker's car was a mistake

Yesterday in Missouri, residents' mobile phones dinged with an emergency alert about a suspicious vehicle described as a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT with the license plate "UKIDME." Batman fans will recognize that as the car driven by the Joker's goons in the 1989 film.
A few minutes later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol followed up: "This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT."
Of course that's what the Joker would want us to think.
From the Riverfront Times:
In short, someone pressed the wrong button.
"Today, a routine test of Missouri's Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide," the patrol said in a statement posted to its website shortly after 6:30 pm on Tuesday. "During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public's understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program."