Emergency statewide phone alert seeking the Joker's car was a mistake

Yesterday in Missouri, residents' mobile phones dinged with an emergency alert about a suspicious vehicle described as a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT with the license plate "UKIDME." Batman fans will recognize that as the car driven by the Joker's goons in the 1989 film.

A few minutes later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol followed up: "This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT."

Of course that's what the Joker would want us to think.

From the Riverfront Times: