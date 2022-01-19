Florida health official suspended for daring to tell staff their vax rate was low

A top health official in Florida sent a frustrated email to his employees, giving them the facts about the staff's very low vaccination rate. And for that he was suspended from his job.

In the email, Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, had dared to inform his staff of 568 that only 219 employees received two vaccinations, and only 77 got the booster shot.

"I am sorry but in the absence of reasonable and real reasons it is irresponsible not to be vaccinated," he said. "We have been at this for two years, we were the first to give vaccines to the masses, we have done more than 300,000 and we are not even at 50% — pathetic."

State officials are now sniffing out whether or not his email was pushing employees to get vaccinated, which would be breaking Gov. Ron Santis's law that prohibits vaccine mandates.

From HuffPost: