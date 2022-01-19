Let's look at the Korean Mafia

While we bask in the glory of bands like BTS and Twice and watch smash K-dramas such as the Squid Game, an aspect of Korean culture that takes a back seat to China and Japan is its organized crime. We all know the Triads and Yakuza through their various outings in cinema, but what's the deal with the Korean mafia? Before an inevitably great and Oscar-winning Korean mafia film makes its debut in the States, let's learn about the nuances of Korean street crime. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Forgotten Streets gives a brief look at the Korean mafia.