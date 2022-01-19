Texas AG on why he supports the Big Lie: "We're done in Texas if anyone can vote"

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who's been peddling "voter fraud" and the Big Lie alongside Donald Trump since day one, is no longer pretending that there are valid reasons for making it harder for Americans to vote.

Speaking to Steve Bannon on The War Room, Paxton (who, as a side note, just came down with Covid) had no qualms about admitting why Republicans are trying their darndest to block the vote: it's the only way Republicans can win.

"By this November, if we don't get this changed, it's very likely we lose," he told Steve Bannon on The War Room. "We're done in Texas if anyone can vote."

The GQP is so beyond ethics at this point, why not just tell the dirty truth? It's so much easier, after all.