The first ten pages of Mœbius and Jodorowsky's THE INCAL: Deluxe Black & White Edition

Humanoids, the publisher co-founded 46 years ago in Paris, France by the legendary Mœbius, has announced the January 25 release of a deluxe black and white, 320-page, oversized deluxe edition of THE INCAL, the sci-fi masterpiece by Mœbius and Alejandro Jodorowsky. The 1980 publication of The Incal sent huge reverberations throughout the comic art world, 80s science fiction media in general, and helped inspire the cyberpunk genre.



Humanoids and Superfan Promotions were kind enough to share the first ten pages of the book exclusively with Boing Boing.

John Difool, a low-class detective in a degenerate dystopian world, finds his life turned upside down when he discovers an ancient, mystical artifact called "The Incal." Difool's adventures will bring him into conflict with the galaxy's greatest warrior, the Metabaron, and will pit him against the awesome powers of the Technopope. These encounters and many more make up a tale of comic and cosmic proportions that has Difool fighting for not only his very survival, but also the survival of the entire universe.

Humanoids also announced in December that, 42 years after its initial release (and with a major movie adaptation in the works from Taika Waititi), Humanoids will publish new stories in The Incal universe. Next May, Humanoids will release the free Comic Book Day: The Incal Universe Special, which will preview three new Incal stories: "Kill Wolfhead" by Brandon Peterson and Pete Woods; "Dying Star" by Dan Watters and Jon Davis-Hunt; and "Psychoverse" by Mark Russell and Yanick Paquette.

"Four decades after its publication, the world of The Incal remains a shock to the system and a transcendent work," said Humanoids CEO, Fabrice Giger. "The Incal Universe stories, which Alejandro Jodorowsky has blessed, will open the door for a new generation of readers to discover all new adventures featuring John DiFool, the Metabaron, Kill Wolfhead, and the Luminous Incal."

You can preorder The Incal Black & White Edition here.



Image: Cover Inset