A gentleman pretending to be a snow shoveler thought it was his lucky day when nobody answered the door. He picked up a bag of delivered food that was sitting on the porch and quickly walked away. But not so fast, buddy.

"Excuse me!" a person called out from the house intercom. And surprisingly, that's all it took for the frightened man, who was almost at the sidewalk, to quickly do an about-face and return the bag. He's obviously in the wrong line of business.