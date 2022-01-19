This law firm employee secretly automated their job and now works 10 minutes a day from home

Mark Frauenfelder
Phonlamai Photo/Shutterstock.com

When Reddit user Throwaway59724 had to start working from home because of Covid, they learned how to automate their IT job duties so they don't have to work more than 10 minutes a day to earn their "just-shy-of-90k" salary.

