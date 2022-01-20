CIA: Havana Syndrome "unfounded"

"Havana Syndrome"—whereby hundreds of U.S. diplomats and officials are supposedly suffering from a mysterious illness caused by enemy action—is not a "global campaign by a hostile power", says the CIA. The best it can say is that it "cannot rule out foreign involvement" in about two dozen illnesses attributed to the fantabulous ailment.

The idea that widespread brain injury symptoms have been caused by Russia or another foreign power targeting Americans around the world, either to harm them or to collect intelligence, has been deemed unfounded, the sources said.

Looks like the gullible national security reporters who ate this shit sandwich are getting burned by the same security establishment that served them it.