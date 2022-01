In Tiffin, Ohio, Justin M. Vaughn jacked a white Audi without realizing that another man was snoozing in the back seat. The passenger woke up and quietly texted police for help. From WTRF:

Police say they were able to perform a slow-speed vehicle termination maneuver, to end the pursuit.

Vaughn was taken into custody and charged with felony Agg robbery, Kidnapping, Theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing & eluding police.