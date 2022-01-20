Get the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife at a good price

This is the classic small Swiss Army Knife with blade, scissors, toothpick, screwdriver, and tweezers. I've had one for years and love it. It's at a really low price today at Amazon (in red, other colors cost more).
