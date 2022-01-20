Lauren Boebert's overt antisemitism baffles Jewish Capitol visitors

The darling of Colorado, US Representative Lauren Boebert's first thought upon seeing a group of folks wearing a yarmulke and dressed in traditional Jewish Orthodox style was that they must be doing "reconnaissance."

Buzzfeed:

"When I heard that, I actually turned to the person standing next to me and asked, 'Did you just hear that?'" a rabbi who was with the group told BuzzFeed News.

"You know, I'm not sure to be offended or not," the rabbi said. "I was very confused." The rabbi added that "people are very sensitive" now, especially after what happened in Texas this past weekend, when an armed man held four people hostage at a synagogue.

Boebert told BuzzFeed News that she was referencing the many comments that have been directed at her from Democrats about Capitol tours prior to the Jan. 6 attack, adding that some people present "got it."

"I saw a large group and made a joke. Sadly when Democrats see the same they demonize my family for a year straight," she said in a text.

"I'm too short to see anyone's yarmulkes," she added.