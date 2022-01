Video evidence below.

Reporter: "What's your message for voters of color who are concerned that without the John L. Lewis Voting Rights Act they're not going to be able to vote in the midterm?"

McConnell: "Well, the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."

In case you missed it, Mitch McConnell said the quiet part out loud last night: "African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."



image: Donkey Hotey / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)