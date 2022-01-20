Music For Drums is a performance by musician Gary Wilson from 1994 that appeared on public access television

Music For Drums is an incredibly out-there performance by avant-garde musician Gary Wilson from 1994. It was directed by Bernie Allen and was streamed on public access TV. This wild performance features Gary in an uncanny hand-made mask and costume. At one point during this creation of combined music and performance art, he pulls a frowning life-sized doll out of the drum. I loved this little surprise. If only I could turn on my television right now and see more stuff like this.