Music For Drums is an incredibly out-there performance by avant-garde musician Gary Wilson from 1994. It was directed by Bernie Allen and was streamed on public access TV. This wild performance features Gary in an uncanny hand-made mask and costume. At one point during this creation of combined music and performance art, he pulls a frowning life-sized doll out of the drum. I loved this little surprise. If only I could turn on my television right now and see more stuff like this.
Music For Drums is a performance by musician Gary Wilson from 1994 that appeared on public access television
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- public access television
Learn how to manage your money like a pro with these $30 finance and accounting classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Taking control of your money is a great step to building a better life. Since most of us can't rely on the occasional cash explosion to bail us out, we should learn a… READ THE REST
Create amazing beats faster with EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you love sampling and making your own music? Do you create karaoke songs for your friends? It can be a huge pain getting the vocals out of a song manually… READ THE REST
Improve your pet's health with this easy and painless intolerance test
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While itching can be a sign of many health conditions seen in pets, one of the most common reasons a dog or cat will be relentlessly itching and biting at their skin is allergies. But… READ THE REST