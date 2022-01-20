In this broadcast, WSAZ's Tori Yorgey is about to report on treacherous road conditions in Dunbar, West Virginia, only to experience the consequences of them herself. The footage is alarming but Yorkey was unharmed.
Reporter unharmed after being hit by car on live TV
