School brings in cops to teach during COVID-19 staffing shortage

The town of Moore is the seventh-largest municipality in the state of Oklahoma, with a little under 60,000 residents. Like a lot of places in this pandemic nation, the town has been struggling with school staffing thanks to the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

So naturally, they just sent some police officers into the classroom in place of substitute teachers.

According to the city website, the Moore Police Department are required to have a high school diploma or GED.

Still, I can't help but wonder what would happen if perhaps we provided better funding and resources to educators, instead of dropping inexperienced cops into classrooms? Is that really that preferable to remote learning?

Police officers help Moore Public Schools amid teacher shortage [Koco News 5 ABC]