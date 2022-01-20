Sounds of Earth is an ambient audio player where you can listen to nature sounds from around the globe

On a website called Sounds of Earth, you'll find a 3D globe that you can spin in order to select and play various ambient nature sounds recorded from around the world. They're all quite relaxing, and great for peaceful background noise. The website was inspired by the phonograph records sent into space on NASA's 1997 Voyager 1 and 2 interstellar missions. The records contained a "Sounds of Earth" section, which included a range of natural sounds from our planet.
