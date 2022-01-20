"I have been learning 3d animation for the past few months," writes wakaleon. "This is where I'm at."
Spongebob as a scary monster
Flying Luna Clipper was animated on an 8-bit computer
The Flying Luna Clipper (フライング ルナ クリッパー) is a 1987 short film created by Kan Tsuzurahara on an 8-bit MSX2 computer—a peculiar masterpiece of animation produced with strikingly limited tools. Matt Sephton: To me the piece feels like an extended intro sequence to a non-existent video game, a strange visual novel on automatic playback, a… READ THE REST
Look at these classic cartoons drawn in the 1930s rubber hose style
If you enjoy animation, a wild selection of veterans and emerging cartoonists are on Instagram. Back in the pre-internet days, if you wanted to get a peek inside an artist's sketchbook, you had to know them personally. Instagram cartoonists typically turn their creativity towards making artistic mashups of disparate styles or franchises, and Kev Craven… READ THE REST
Fig is a surreal animation by Koji Yamamura
"Fig" (2006) is a 4 .5 minute animation by Koji Yamamura about a group of shadow-like creatures who walk around on a telephone wire. One day, a bright, glowing fig enters their gloomy world. The fig is born from a lightbulb and possesses some magic qualities. I love the simple yet surreal illustrations in this… READ THE REST
