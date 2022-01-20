Stranded dog coaxed to safety with sausage on a drone

A dog caught on a tidal sandbar was led to safety by a sausage hung from a drone.

Millie disappeared after slipping her lead in Havant, Hampshire, and after frantic public appeals was spotted on the mudflats, in danger of being engulfed by the tide. She resisted efforts to encourage her to a safer spot until a drone pilot suggested attaching food to one of the unmanned aerial vehicles that had been used to track the dog.

The heroes of the day are Denmead Drone Search and Rescue, which posted the above photo of the rescued pup, Millie, to its Facebook page.

This would work on me too. Drone sausage: irresistable.