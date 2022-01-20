Supercut of Elon Musk promising self-driving Teslas within a year since 2014

Rob Beschizza

Here's a funny collection of clips showing Elon Musk promising self-driving or fully-autonomous cars within a year. The title accuses him of fraud, which reflects the angry consensus of the Internet (and former Musk business partner Peter Thiel, for that matter), but this cut rather implies he simply has no idea what he's talking about.