Here's a funny collection of clips showing Elon Musk promising self-driving or fully-autonomous cars within a year. The title accuses him of fraud, which reflects the angry consensus of the Internet (and former Musk business partner Peter Thiel, for that matter), but this cut rather implies he simply has no idea what he's talking about.
Supercut of Elon Musk promising self-driving Teslas within a year since 2014
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- elon musk
- self-driving cars
- tesla
Woman gives birth in traffic jam with help from "self-driving" car
33-year-old Yiran Sherry of Philadelphia was taking her three-year-old son Rafa to preschool when her water broke. Then, as the Philadelphia Inquirer regales: Lancaster Avenue was choked with rush-hour traffic. Keating [Sherry, her husband] put the car on autopilot, which meant he could keep his left hand lightly on the wheel while glancing back to… READ THE REST
The Tesla Cybertruck now has a single hilariously large windshield wiper
Here's what happens when a child's drawing of a cool futuristic truck encounters reality. The truck lacked the wiper in earlier presentations, and this is the best they could do on the journey to being a real vehicle they could put on the road. Elon Musk: "The wiper is what troubles me most," Musk wrote… READ THE REST
Police use Tesla's autopilot to stop the car after drunk driver passes out
Tesla's autopilot feature has been in the news lately—propelled by stories about it causing crashes, sometimes fatal, when drivers rely on it too heavily. Now comes a tale of police using autopilot to prevent what otherwise would very likely have been fatal accident. A woman was driving drunk in her Tesla and passed out; the… READ THE REST
Improve your pet's health with this easy and painless intolerance test
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While itching can be a sign of many health conditions seen in pets, one of the most common reasons a dog or cat will be relentlessly itching and biting at their skin is allergies. But… READ THE REST
Take cyberspace back from thieves for just $39.99.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The tools to keep yourself safe online are pretty well known: antivirus programs, VPNs, and password managers are all used by millions to protect their data. But what about the data that you've… READ THE REST
Save $130 off this portable heated foot massager that you can take with you everywhere
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Walking around or standing while working all day can be tasking on the feet, but taking care of them can improve blood circulation along with many other health benefits. While investing in some shoe alternatives can be… READ THE REST